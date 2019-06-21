Draco Malfoy actor believes theory that Harry Potter had a crush on him

Tom Felton has backed a long-held fan theory

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has thrown his weight behind a fan theory that Harry was infatuated with Draco Malfoy.

Felton, 31, was joined by fellow Harry Potter cast member Rupert Grint (aka Ron Weasley) for a series of questions about ideas being fact or fiction.

When quizzed by AOL about a long-held theory that Harry had a crush on Malfoy, Felton responded amid giggles: “Harry was constantly crushing on Draco – he just couldn’t hide it.”

Grint suggested that Ron also lusted after Malfoy. “I think he made quite an impression on Ron as well,” he said, with a smirk.

It makes for an interesting theory. Malfoy and Potter are of course arch enemies, as are Weasley and Malfoy.

Fan-fiction over the years has imagined Draco to either be gay or in love with Hermione Granger (Emma Watson).

Of course, theories surrounding the Harry Potter universe that author J. K. Rowling created remain loose. Rowling has become known for adding in previously unknown facets to her fiction – much to the ire of one NME writer – including revealing that there were two prominent Harry Potters in her self-created world.

In other news, four new Harry Potter stories are set to be published later this year.

Rowling has penned some brand new tales to continue the wizarding franchise, which will all be released as e-books by Pottermore Publishing.