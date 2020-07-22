Drive-in cinema numbers have rocketed since the coronavirus pandemic

The amount of drive-in cinemas across the UK has increased to a massive figure due to the coronavirus pandemic and the easing of lockdown.

According to new data from media measurement firm Comscore seen by Variety, the number has increased from three to 40 since the global crisis began.

Before the spread of the COVID-19 was recorded, the UK had only three fasciitis that offered drive-in cinemas. They included two in Cinestock at Haywards Heath, as well as The Star and Mouse Picture Show – which operates as an outdoor cinema at some sites and as a drive-in at others.

Last month, Secret Cinema announced the launch of a new series of drive-in film screenings.

The London-based company, which hosts immersive cinema event, headed to the Goodwood racing circuit in West Sussex earlier this month for a new socially distanced experience.

‘The Drive-In’ arrived after the government gave the green light to drive-in film events last month, and will began on July 5 with a screening of Chris Hemsworth’s Rush.

The remaining drive-in series instalments will feature the likes of Moulin Rouge, Moana, The Incredibles, Toy Story, The Hunger Games, Star Wars, Dirty Dancing and Pretty Woman in the first two weeks.