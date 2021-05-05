The nation’s first ‘Drive In, Sit Out’ cinemas will be opening on May 28.

Designed with the British weather in mind, the new drive-in cinemas will include socially distanced seating with each car, giving visitors the option to watch the film inside or outside of their vehicle.

50-metre HD LED screens will be erected in Bournemouth and Reading in time for the summer, and will be playing major releases from 2021. The programme includes Godzilla Vs. Kong, Wonder Woman 1984 and recent awards season favourite Judas and the Black Messiah. Family favourites Tom & Jerry, Scoob! and Roald Dahl’s The Witches will also feature.

Additionally, the drive-in cinema’s parent company FLIX has programmed a series of immersive screenings. Musical hits The Greatest Showman, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Hairspray will include sing-along options plus circus and theatre performers throughout the screenings. Also on the programme: screenings of Magic Mike XXL complete with live performances from male entertainers.

There will be three screenings a day at each venue, with tickets per car (up to six people) costing £32 at Bournemouth and £35 at Reading.

Outdoor cinema locations re-opened in England in April. Indoor cinemas will be welcoming back moviegoers in England and Scotland on May 17. Major chains including Odeon, Vue, Cineworld and its subsidiary chain Picturehouse have confirmed that they will be re-opening as part of the next phase of Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown. Wales and Northern Ireland have yet to confirm when they will be re-opening their doors.