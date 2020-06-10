Drive-in cinemas to open next week across the UK

A number of drive-in cinemas will be opening next week, following a statement from Boris Johnson tonight (June 10) in which he is expected to give the go-ahead to drive-in cinemas and zoos to open from next Monday (June 15).

Several organisations offering drive-in screenings have emerged over the past few weeks, since cinemas were shuttered on March 17 in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Luna Cinema, At the Drive In and Pub in the Park are among those offering drive-in screenings across the UK, although there are currently none scheduled until the start of July.

Luna will be hosting screenings at Allianz Park in London, while Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park will take place in Syon Park and Selhurst Park Stadium, both in London.

The Drive In has planned film screenings, stand-up comedy and live music at the Troubadour Meridian Water in Enfield, starting July 4.

At The Drive In has scheduled two sets of screenings, taking place in south London from July 2-5, and east London from September 17-20.

There are plans for some cinemas to reopen from the start of July, as Cineworld had previously announced its ambition to get ready for the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on July 17.

However, many independent cinemas said July may be too soon, saying September might a more realistic time to open with social distancing measures in place.

The hospitality sector, include pubs bars and restaurants, will not be opening until July 4 at the earliest, Downing Street confirmed today (June 10) following earlier rumours.