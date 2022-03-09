Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill slow dance in ‘Argylle’ first look

A first look at Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa in Matthew Vaughn’s forthcoming film Argylle has just been released – take a look above.

The spy thriller will be released by Apple TV+ next year, and adapts the currently unpublished novel by Ellie Conway.

The ensemble cast includes Cavill and Lipa alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara and Ariana DeBose, with John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

Advertisement

According to a press release, the film “follows the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations”.

Vaughn (Kingsman) is on board to direct from a script written by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman), produced by Marv and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach will serve as executive producers.

“When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s,” said Vaughn in a statement. “This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

Marv CEO Kamasa added: “We are delighted that we will be starting our fourth, and by far the biggest, feature film production since the start of the global pandemic. It demonstrates both our desire to scale up our production activity and our ambition to continue to launch new franchises beyond the Kingsman series of films.”

Argylle began filming last summer – a specific release date for next year is yet to be set.