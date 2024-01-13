Dua Lipa attends Chelsea football match for her new movie ‘Argylle’

Dua Lipa has made an appearance at Chelsea’s Premier League match with Fulham this afternoon (January 13) as part of a promotion campaign for her new movie Argylle.

Fans have been posting pictures of the singer, who stars in the forthcoming spy thriller alongside Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard, on social media.

One fan wrote: “Dua Lipa at Stamford Bridge, we’ve won despite the result,” while another added: “dua lipa at stamford bridge this is my roman empire.”

Dua Lipa at Stamford Bridge, we’ve won despite the result. https://t.co/KwrFArwukX — sylvie la moule (@CressentLeo) January 13, 2024

Advertisement

dua lipa at stamford bridge this is my roman empire — bi 🪩 (@biazzarro) January 13, 2024

During the match, a group of actors who sat directly behind the Chelsea dugout at Stamford Bridge, took part in a series of bizarre stunts to promote the film.

In the first 20 minutes of the game, they stood up and read a page from a book and then looked at their watches. They then stood up again and started brushing their teeth.

The upcoming film Argylle being promoted at Stamford Bridge during Chelsea v Fulham. If they're blocking the view of those in the press box, the stunt could backfire. Photo by Clive Rose. pic.twitter.com/WsHlUkBwlm — James Nalton (@JDNalton) January 13, 2024

So the cast of Argylle (apparently) are doing something during the Chelsea v Fulham game #CHEFUL pic.twitter.com/ScSymPAESr — Sonia Twigg (@twiggsonia) January 13, 2024

Advertisement

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was also seen sporting an Argylle patch on the shoulder of his coat.

The spy thriller, which is being produced by one of owner Todd Boehly’s companies, focuses on spy fiction novelist Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), who spends most of her nights at home with her cat, Alfie.

However, when the plots of her books – centred on secret agent Argylle – begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organisation, Elly’s quiet evenings at home quickly become a thing of the past.

Lipa stars as the character LaGrange, who appears to be an antagonist of sorts who faces off with Cavill. It is her full acting debut after she previously made a cameo in Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie movie.

Alongside Lipa, the A-list ensemble cast also includes John Cena (Fast X), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Samuel L. Jackson.

Argylle will be released in cinemas worldwide by Universal on February 2, 2024, before streaming on Apple TV+ at a later date.

Elsewhere, Lipa is on the 2024 Academy Awards shortlist for Best Original Song for ‘Dance The Night’ in Barbie. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have also made the shortlist.