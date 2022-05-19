Dua Lipa rumoured for role in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’

Dua Lipa and Saoirse Ronan have reportedly been cast in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

The singer, who is set to make her acting debut in the Apple TV+ film Argylle later this year, is believed to have landed a role in the upcoming live-action adaptation alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Speaking to The Sun, an inside source said: “Dua is making waves in both music and movies. She really impressed in Argylle and word spread around Hollywood about how good she was.”

They added: “Now she has joined the cast of Barbie alongside big names including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and Saoirse Ronan.”

This follows rumours that the film will feature multiple versions of Barbie and Ken. According to Kyle Buchanan from The New York Times, Issa Rae and Hari Nef will play Barbie alongside Robbie, while Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will join Gosling in playing variations of Ken.

Liu recently said he signed onto the project after his agent described the film’s script as one of the best he’d ever read.

“He literally said this verbatim,” Liu told GQ UK. “He was like, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the Barbie script. I really think you should do it.”

Other cast members confirmed include America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Connor Swindells, Scott Evans and Jamie Demetriou.

Barbie is directed by Gerwig from a screenplay she wrote with her partner Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story). The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 21, 2023.

Earlier this month, Lipa teased what to expect from the successor to her 2020 album ‘Future Nostalgia’, which she described as “50 per cent done”.