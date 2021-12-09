‘Dune’ and ‘Eternals’ among the most-Googled films of 2021

The most-Googled films of 2021 have been revealed, with Dune, Eternals and Red Notice among the top results.

The results were revealed as part of Google’s Year In Search. Three Marvel films appear in the leading five search results, with surprise blockbuster hit Godzilla vs. Kong and Zack Synder’s Netflix zombie movie Army Of The Dead taking up the tail-end of the film list.

You can see the results in full below:

1. Eternals

2. Black Widow

3. Dune

4. Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

5. Red Notice

6. Mortal Kombat

7. Cruella

8. Halloween Kills

9. Godzilla vs. Kong

10. Army Of The Dead

A second instalment of Denis Villenueve’s Dune was announced in October after the original film earned over $40million at the US box office in its opening weekend.

In a statement (via Deadline), Villeneuve said: “I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two. It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Marvel’s new addition Mahershala Ali has said he was “losing sleep” when deciding on his Blade voice for his Eternals cameo.

The actor made his MCU debut as Blade during a post-credits scene in Eternals, where viewers can hear the vampire hunter’s voice, but not see him onscreen.

“You lose a lot of sleep over it,” he told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. “I was losing sleep over this line because, ideally, you want to be talking once you are filming.