‘Dune: Part 2’ will be “more of an action movie,” says Denis Villeneuve

Dune: Part 2 will be “more muscular” than 2021’s Dune, according to director Denis Villeneuve.

Speaking to Total Film Magazine, Villeneuve spoke about his upcoming sci-fi sequel, which is due to arrive in cinemas across the globe on March 1, 2024. Per Villeneuve, fans who were disappointed by the lack of action in 2021’s Dune should feel better about next year’s sequel.

While the first Dune entry was more focused on building the world it is set in, Dune: Part 2 will see the repercussions of the events that transpired in Part 1. “The first movie was more meditative and contemplative. We were following a young man discovering a new planet, a new culture,” Villeneuve said.

“The second movie… it’s more of an action film than the first part. It’s more muscular.”

In addition to Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, returning cast members include Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Charlotte Rampling. Joining the cast for the sequel are Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken.

In August, Villeneuve spoke of his hopes to make a third film in the sci-fi epic series: “If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be a dream”. Currently, Villeneuve’s Dune and the yet-to-be-released Dune: Part 2 films tell the story of author Frank Herbert’s original 1965 novel.

A potential third Dune film from Villeneuve will see his retelling of Herbert’s ‘Dune Messiah’ novel, which was the direct sequel to the first Dune book. “‘Dune Messiah’ was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero,” Villeneuve said, explaining that it wasn’t Herbert’s intention, “Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.”

NME‘s Alex Flood wrote of Dune in a four-star review: “After two hours and 35 minutes, Dune‘s lack of closure feels irksome to say the least. The average cinemagoer might not have realised they need to come back for another round – and there’s little about Dune‘s marketing to help them twig. That said, the sheer ambition on display here means you get plenty of bang for your buck.”