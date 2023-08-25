‘Dune: Part Two’ has been delayed to 2024

The highly anticipated sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two has officially been pushed back to next year.

Warner Bros. announced the delay today (August 25), confirming that it will no longer premiere this November, and will instead begin screening in cinemas on March 15 next year.

The official Dune X/Twitter page has also changed its profile and header pictures, reflecting its new release date. Per a Variety report, the delay is caused by the ongoing Writers Guild of America writers strike and the ongoing actors strike in Hollywood.

In 2021’s Dune, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) travelled to Arrakis, the universe’s most dangerous and sandy planet, to ensure the future of his family and people as evil forces exploded into conflict. The Denis Villeneuve sci-fi epic, adapted from Frank Herbert’s novel, was nominated for 10 Oscars and won six.

In addition to Chalamet and Zendaya, returning cast members include Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Charlotte Rampling. Joining the cast for the sequel are Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walkern.

Dune: Part Two was officially announced last October after the first film earned more than $40million at the US box office on its opening weekend. Dune also won six Oscars, including Best Sound, Visual Effects, Production Design, Music, Editing and Cinematography.

On what to expect from the sequel, Villeneuve previously told ET Canada: “I cannot say nothing about the movie – I don’t like to talk about projects as I am doing them – but it’s probably going to be the biggest challenge of my career, again, because it’s even more complex than Part One.”

NME‘s Alex Flood wrote of Dune in a four-star review: “After two hours and 35 minutes, Dune‘s lack of closure feels irksome to say the least. The average cinemagoer might not have realised they need to come back for another round – and there’s little about Dune‘s marketing to help them twig. That said, the sheer ambition on display here means you get plenty of bang for your buck. “