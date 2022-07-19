Dune: Part Two has officially started filming.

Production on the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s major sci-fi blockbuster is underway as of yesterday (July 18), as confirmed on social media.

The film was officially announced last October after the first film earned more than $40million at the US box office on its opening weekend. Dune also won six Oscars, including Best Sound, Visual Effects, Production Design, Music, Editing and Cinematography.

On what to expect from the sequel, Villeneuve previously told ET Canada: “I cannot say nothing about the movie – I don’t like to talk about projects as I am doing them – but it’s probably going to be the biggest challenge of my career, again, because it’s even more complex than Part One.”

Timothée Chalamet is set to reprise his role as Paul Atreides alongside Zendaya as his love interest Chani who is set to have a significantly larger role in Part Two.

Speaking to Variety, Villeneuve explained: “For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she’ll have a prominent part.

“We will follow Timothée [Chalamet] and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert. That’s the thing that excited me most about going back to Arrakis is to spend time with those characters again.”

New cast members for Dune: Part Two include Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

The film is currently slated to be released in cinemas worldwide in October 2023.