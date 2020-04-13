First-look at Timothée Chalamet in ‘Dune’ released

A first look at Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming Dune remake has been revealed.

The Call Me By Your Name star takes on the role of young royal Paul Atreides in the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic 1965 sci-fi novel.

In the first picture from Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve’s anticipated movie (via Vanity Fair), Chalamet is seen clad in black on home planet Caladan as transport ships approach in the background.

The story will see Atreides and his father Leto (Oscar Isaac) and mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) as they leave to take over desert plant Arrakis and a valuable resource called ‘the spice’.

However, they are also prey to the rival House Harkonnen, who want to exploit the desert landscape.

Speaking about his character, Chalamet told Vanity Fair: “The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero’s-journey of sorts.”

He added: “He thinks he’s going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that.”

Dune is also set to star Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Zendaya.

Last year, both Chalamet and Brolin shared behind-the-scenes clips from the set of the movie, showing off its desert setting.

Dune was famously adapted into a 1984 film by David Lynch, starring Kyle MacLachlan as Chalamet’s character and Francesca Annis as Lady Jessica. However, it flopped at the box office and was received negatively by critics.