Dwayne Johnson asks Paris museum to “update” skin colour of waxwork

Dwayne Johnson has requested changes to his waxwork at a museum in Paris after it was widely mocked online.

The actor’s waxwork was unveiled at the Grévin Museum in Paris, France last week (October 16), and soon faced criticism over its quality.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (October 22), Johnson shared a clip of comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. roasting the statue, with the caption: “I knew my boy @jamesjeffersonj had this Rock wax statue in his roasting crosshairs.”

Advertisement

“For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements – starting with my skin colour,” he added, with a laughing emoji.

“And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself.”

In the video roasting the waxwork, Jefferson Jr. joked that The Rock had been “turned into a pebble”.

“It look like The Rock ain’t never seen the sun in a day in his life,” he said, before comparing him to David Beckham and a member of the royal family. “Is this how y’all felt when you lost the Little Mermaid?” Jefferson joked.

In a statement to Deadline, Grévin Museum said it will “remedy” the waxwork “as quickly as possible and send [Johnson] new photos once completed”.

Advertisement

Other wax sculptures at the museum include Mick Jagger, Katy Perry, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga and Louis Armstrong.