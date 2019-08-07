Dwayne Johnson has offered to make an appearance in the ‘Deadpool’ franchise

He could be set to play Garrison Kane

Dwayne Johnson could be set to make an appearance in a forthcoming Deadpool movie.

It comes after Rob Liefeld, the creator of the Marvel comic books, made an impassioned plea for The Rock to team up with Ryan Reynolds after the pair appeared together in the recent Fast and the Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

Taking to Instagram, Liefeld wrote: ”Dearest @therock based on reports of outstanding chemistry between you and a familiar friend, I believe the next logical step is for you to join the Marvel [Cinematic] Universe, as Garrison Kane in a future Deadpool installment. You’re a natural and Kane is already celebrated by millions of comics fans who have thrilled to his adventures since I first introduced him in X-Force #2! Your pal, Rob!”

The Rock has since responded, agreeing that he has ”outstanding chemistry” with Reynolds and inquired as to what his relationship would be with the star’s character were he to commit to joining the franchise.

Sharing a link to Liefeld’s Instagram post on Twitter, Johnson wrote: ”Dearest Rob, thank you amigo. It’s true, in @HobbsAndShaw, I have insanely outstanding chemistry with our familiar friend. Since you created the characters, how does one Garrison Kane get along with one [Deadpool]?”

Meanwhile, Liefeld recently confirmed that there will be a third instalment of the popular comic book series.

Responding to a fan on Twitter concerned that their might not be a third movie in the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise, especially after the recent Disney-Fox merger, he said that there’s no need to worry as it will happen.

“Since we’re desperate and you’re our last hope for answers… do you have any news on a third deadpool film from marvel studios?” the fan asked.

Liefeld responded by simply saying: “It will totally happen!!! Soon!”

While a third movie has not yet been confirmed, Marvel’s Kevin Feige previously promised that the explicit formula of Deadpool would not be watered down by Disney, despite their family-friendly mentality.

“When we were purchased, [Disney CEO] Bob [Iger] said to us, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it’,” he said. “There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?”