Dwayne Johnson lashes out at “clickbait” reporting on Maui earthquake relief efforts

Dwayne Johnson has hit out at “clickbait” reporting on his work to help the Maui earthquake relief efforts.

The Hollywood star and former professional wrestler took to X, formerly Twitter, over what he deemed “toxic, false clickbait garbage” after an article framed a recent WWE press conference he appeared at in way that seemed to call out his work on the relief efforts in Maui.

Last year, Johnson and Oprah Winfrey launched the People’s Fund of Maui to support the communities affected by wildfires.

Advertisement

As per Variety, a video from the WWE event showed Johnson getting booed by the crowd. The article then linked this directly to the relief efforts, something Johnson says was incorrect.

The article stated: “Dwayne Johnson promised TENS OF MILLIONS to the victims of the Maui fires, but many victims still have not seen a dime…It looks like the audience is fully AMERICA FIRST and is demanding The Rock and Oprah follow through with their commitment to take care of the people of Lahaina. The crowd started booing…”

I typically refrain from responding to toxic, false clickbait garbage like this because I hate dignifying bullshit with a response, but when you use Hawaii’s tragic events to draw attention to yourself I won’t stay quiet. This moment you’re referring to is from our @WWE press… https://t.co/z76m1Q7w1N — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 11, 2024

Johnson then responded: “I typically refrain from responding to toxic, false clickbait garbage like this because I hate dignifying bullshit with a response, but when you use Hawaii’s tragic events to draw attention to yourself I won’t stay quiet,” Johnson wrote on X.

“This moment you’re referring to is from our WWE press conference this past Thursday where I turned ‘heel’ – wrestling parlance for bad guy. I’m playing it up with our crowd as they boo. It’s what we do in our WWE universe, and we all love every second of it.”

He also went on to explain what the People’s Fund of Maui had already contributed.

Advertisement

He continued: “Our People’s Fund of Maui has already DELIVERED over $50 MILLION DOLLARS to over 8,000 survivors who were affected by the fires, and I’m grateful to the bone that we’ve been the primary funders.”

He encouraged the writer of the article to “post something positive for Hawaii, for our Polynesian American people. Or actually take positive action and come to Hawaii to help out in an uplifting way. I’m in Hawaii now, and I guarantee you, you’ll get great content that can actually make a difference in people’s lives. Genuinely.”

@therock @Oprah and I are honored to announce the People’s Fund of Maui, a fund putting money directly in the pockets of those who were affected by the recent wildfires. As we have seen firsthand, the impacts of these wildfires have been devastating, and we’re here to ensure with 100% guarantee that your donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents. Every adult resident who lives in the affected area and was displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1200 per month to help them through this period of recovery. All you have to do is go to PeoplesFundofMaui.org to apply. We are honored to start this campaign with $10 million dollars and ask for your help in donating to those who have lost their homes. We thank you in advance for your contribution. Click the link in bio to learn more and give🙏🏾 ♬ original sound – The Rock

Johnson concluded by encouraging his followers to “put our energy and our online platforms into lifting people up.”

He continued: “It takes so much effort to be negative, and create and spread bullshit — but when you spread positivity, kindness, and lead by example you can really impact lives.”

In other news, Johnson recently signalled a desire to work on more dramatic films, in a move away from the action blockbusters that made him famous.

Johnson has recently been announced as the lead in the upcoming biopic The Smashing Machine, which will tell the story of the MMA fighter and UFC Heavyweight Champion Mark Kerr.

The film, an A24 production, is set to be written and directed by Benny Safdie, one half of the Safdie Brothers, who made films including Uncut Gems and Good Time.

Speaking to Variety about the film and his move to more serious acting, Johnson said “I’m at this point in my career where I want more. And I don’t mean I want more box office. I mean I want more humanity. And that is why Benny Safdie is the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner for me,” he explained.