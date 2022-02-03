Dwayne Johnson praises “perfectly articulated” Joe Rogan statement

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has praised Joe Rogan for his “perfectly articulated” response to the ongoing backlash for views on COVID which have been articulated on his podcast.

Earlier this month, hundreds of scientists and medical professionals asked Spotify to address COVID misinformation on its platform, sparked by comments made on The Joe Rogan Experience.

More than 270 members of the science and medical community signed the open letter, which called Rogan’s actions “not only objectionable and offensive but also medically and culturally dangerous”.

Rogan took to social media on Monday (January 31) to publicly address the backlash himself in a post discussing “some of the controversy that’s been going on over the past few days”.

He told fans on Instagram: “I don’t always get it right. I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view.

Admitting that it is a “strange responsibility to have this many views and listeners,” he promised “to do my best in the future to balance things out.”

Supporting Rogan in the comments of his post, Dwayne Johnson wrote: “Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

Neil Young and Joni Mitchell were the first major artists to announce they were pulling their music from Spotify in protest over Rogan’s show on the platform.

Regarding their departures, Rogan added: “I’m very sorry that they feel that way. I most certainly don’t want that. I’m a Neil Young fan, I’ve always have been a Neil Young fan.”

Addressing Spotify directly, Rogan concluded: “I’m not trying to be controversial. I’m going to do my best in the future to balance things out…If I pissed you off, I’m sorry.”