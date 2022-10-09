Dwayne Johnson says a bid for US President is currently “off the table”

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has said him running for President Of The United States Of America is currently “off the table”.

Johnson has been speaking about becoming President since 2016. First he said he “wouldn’t rule it out” before saying he was seriously considering running for office in 2020. He then dismissed the speculation entirely.

However last year Johnson said he would still consider a Presidential bid, and it was later revealed that 46 per cent of Americans would vote for him.

“I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honour to serve you, the people,” he wrote at the time.

“I do have that goal to unite our country,” he said, “and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that.”

However, in a new interview Johnson has said him becoming President is currently “off the table”.

Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning, Johnson said: “I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.”

Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022

He continued: “I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s… Growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters.”

Dwayne Johnson is set to portray the titular character in DC’s Black Adam, which is out October 21.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise), Black Adam follows the DC anti-hero whom after being imprisoned for 5,000 years, breaks free from his tomb and encounters the Justice Society Of America in the modern world.

The film also stars Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson aka Doctor Fate, Sarah Shahi as professor Adrianna Tomaz, Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel aka Cyclone and Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael.