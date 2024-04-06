Dwayne Johnson says he won’t be endorsing Joe Biden in upcoming US election

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has said we won’t be endorsing President Joe Biden in the upcoming US elections.

Previously, Johnson endorsed Biden in his first contest with former US President Donald Trump four years ago, saying he had “compassion, heart, drive and soul.”

In a post in 2020, Johnson wrote: “As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republicans,” Johnson wrote in his message.

“In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) Presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States.”

“Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect,” he added. “Being KIND & RESPECTFUL to one another will always matter.”

However, now in an interview with Fox News yesterday (April 5), Johnson did not endorse Biden for the upcoming presidential elections taking place in November.

He said: “Am I going to do that again this year? That answer’s no. I realise now going into this election, I will not do that.”

He continued: “Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer’s no. Do I believe we’re gonna get better? I believe in that – I’m an optimistic guy. And I believe we can do better.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time. I thought back then, when we talked about, ‘Hey, you know, I’m in this position where I have some influence,’ and it was my job then … to exercise my influence and share … who I’m going to endorse.”

Johnson also said his “goal is to bring this country together” but said he would “keep my politics to myself”.

“It is between me and the ballot box,” he said. “Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100%.”

Last year, Johnson revealed that he has been approached several times to run for US president.

The Black Adam actor revealed on Trevor Noah’s new podcast, Why Now?, that a 2021 poll of 30,000 American adults led to him being contacted about his interest in running for presidency at the end of 2022.

“I was really moved by that,” Johnson said. “I was really blown away and I was really honoured.” The former WWE wrestler added, “I’ll share this little bit with you: at the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run.”

“It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue,” he continued. “It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road [I’d be a real contender]. It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate.”

This isn’t the first time Johnson has been mentioned in association with the presidential run. Not only did his sitcom, Young Rock, centre around himself running for president, but he also told Variety that the 2024 presidential campaign was “a realistic consideration”.

Johnson also responded to the supportive poll on X/Twitter: “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honour to serve you, the people.”