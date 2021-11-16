Dwayne Johnson says he’s keen to be the next James Bond

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed he wants to be the next James Bond.

The actor opened up about his interest in the role in light of Daniel Craig retiring from Bond after No Time To Die, in a new interview with Esquire.

Nodding to the fact that his grandfather Peter Maivia had starred in the franchise, as a villain in the 1967 entry You Only Live Twice, Johnson tossed his hat in the ring.

“Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. Very, very cool,” he began.

“I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”

In a four-star review of No Time To Die, NME wrote: “Craig and Seydoux’s relationship feels totally believable, their chemistry more intense than any Bond romance we’ve seen before. If you haven’t cried by the heart-wrenching finale, maybe you need another martini.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig recently shared his blunt advice for the next actor to play James Bond.

“There’s a couple of things I’d say, but I mean, one is: don’t be shit,” Craig told Kevin Hart on the SiriusXM show Straight From The Hart.

“I would say you’ve got to grab it and make it your own. I think that’s the way to go forward,” he added.