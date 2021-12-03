Dwayne Johnson shares new look at DC’s ‘Black Adam’

Dwayne Johnson has shared a new glimpse from DC’s upcoming Black Adam.

Following a teaser at DC Fandome back in October, the actor posted the cover from the next issue of Total Film magazine which shows the anti-hero’s face for the first time.

Along with sharing the cover on Twitter, Johnson quoted Black Adam himself: “You’re right. Superheroes don’t kill bad people. But I do.”

In his own words, Johnson added: “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing.”

More information is expected when the Total Film issue releases on December 9.

The actor, who is also producing the film, discussed the project ahead of the first teaser earlier this year. “This film, this universe, has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time,” Johnson said.

“The film has without question some of the biggest action sequences I have ever been a part of.”

“You’re right.

Superheroes don’t kill bad people.

Black Adam is billed as a spin-off to 2019’s Shazam! and is directed by Jaume Collett-Serra (House Of Wax, Unknown). The film also stars Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, along with Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan.

It’s unclear if Black Adam will be connected to Shazam! sequel Fury Of The Gods, set to be released June 2, 2023. Along with the return of Zachary Levi as the lead hero, the sequel will star Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu.

Black Adam is scheduled to be released in cinemas July 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, Johnson has revealed in a recent interview that he wants to be the next James Bond.

The actor opened up about his interest in the role in light of Daniel Craig retiring from Bond after No Time To Die, speaking to Esquire.

Nodding to the fact that his grandfather Peter Maivia had starred in the franchise, as a villain in the 1967 entry You Only Live Twice, Johnson tossed his hat in the ring.

“Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. Very, very cool,” he began.

“I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”