Dwayne Johnson reveals ‘Black Adam’ release date while declaring his “superhero dreams have come true”

DC fans, get excited!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed the release date for upcoming DC movie Black Adam – he also shared some concept art of his character.

Due to arrive in cinemas on December 22, 2021, Johnson said that he was “honoured to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM.”

Also sharing some concept art for his anti-hero character, he captioned the picture with a lengthy post.

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people,” his post read.

“It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realised that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority.

“Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true.”

Continuing, he added: “I’m honoured to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.”

He concluded his post: “This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM. 12.22.21.”

See Johnson’s post below:

In the DC Universe, Black Adam is the arch enemy of Shazam. Released earlier this year, Shazam! tells the story of 14-year-old Billy Batson who is able to transform into the titular hero (played by Zachary Levi) whenever he shouts his name, after a chance meeting with an ancient wizard.

