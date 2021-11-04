Dwayne Johnson vows to stop using real guns on set after ‘Rust’ shooting

Dwayne Johnson has pledged to never use real guns in his productions following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of film Rust last month (October 21), which resulted in the death of Hutchins and caused injuries to director Joel Souza.

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of Netflix film Red Notice on Wednesday (October 3) in Los Angeles, Johnson vowed he’d stop using real firearms on all projects produced by his company, Seven Bucks Productions.

Advertisement

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions – any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce – we won’t use real guns at all,” Johnson said.

“We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post. We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs.”

Johnson went on to describe the incident as “heartbreaking”, before doubling down on his commitment to only use rubber guns moving forward.

“I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward and how we’re going to work together,” Johnson added.

“Any movie we do that Seven Bucks does with any studio, the rule is we’re not going to use real guns. That’s it.”

Advertisement

Founded by Johnson and business partner Dany Garcia in 2012, Seven Bucks Productions is behind blockbuster films like 2017’s Jumanji, Shazam!, Jungle Cruise and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice is an action-comedy film starring Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The film will be released in cinemas on November 5, before it debuts on Netflix on November 12, 2021.