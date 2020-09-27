Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has made his first ever public political endorsement, backing Joe Biden for US President.

The star revealed his position ahead of this November’s election in a lengthy video and message posted to Instagram today (September 27).

“As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republicans,” Johnson wrote in his message.

“In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) Presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States.”

“Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect,” he added. “Being KIND & RESPECTFUL to one another will always matter.”

Johnson also shared a video featuring a discussion between himself, Biden and the Democrat’s running mate, Kamala Harris.

In the video, Biden said: “When we fail, acknowledge it. We’re not going to be perfect, but take responsibility. Say this is what I’m going to do, this is what I believe and tell the truth.”

Johnson added: There’s a lot of ways that we as a human race can make progress. But the most powerful way for us to make progress, to me, is through humanity, is through decency,” Johnson remarked. “Progress through humanity, progress through decency, through equality. Progress through kindness, because kindness matters.”

Earlier this month, Dwayne Johnson revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure as a family,” Johnson said of the experience in a video posted to Instagram.