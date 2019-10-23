He played Elliott in Spielberg's classic.

E.T star Henry Thomas has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

The actor, who is best known for playing bicycle-loving Elliott in the iconic movie, was arrested on Monday evening after police in Oregon were called to reports that a car had stopped in the middle of a residential intersection.

The 48-year-old actor was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel, before Tualatin Police Department officers woke him up. According to TMZ, Thomas was taken to Washington County Jail on suspicion of a DUI “based on other signs of being intoxicated,” although there was no smell of alcohol in the vehicle.

He was subsequently booked for misdemeanour driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Thomas shot to fame in 1982 for his role as Elliott in Steven Spielberg’s classic film, which saw him bagging a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor at the age of just 11.

In more recent years, he’s been seen as Young Hugh Crain in Netflix’s acclaimed hit The Haunting Of Hill House, which landed him a Saturn Award for Best Actor in Streaming Presentation.

He’s set to reprise the role for the second season, due out in 2020. Other notable credits include Dear John, Gangs Of New York and hit TV shows such as Law & Order, CSI and The Mentalist.