Eddie Murphy and Bill Murray were once nearly cast as Batman and Robin

Eddie Murphy and Bill Murray were once being lined up to play Batman and Robin in a film by director Ivan Reitman, Murray has said.

Reitman was reportedly eyeing up the pair to take on the roles of the Dynamic Duo in a movie that ended up never coming to fruition.

“I talked to Eddie Murphy about it, and Eddie wanted to play Batman,” Murray told Yahoo Entertainment. “That’s as far as that conversation went.”

Asked if he would have been happy to play Robin with Murphy in the role of the Caped Crusader, Murray replied: “I don’t wanna be the Boy Wonder to anybody. Maybe much earlier when I was a boy. But it was too late for that by the ‘80s. Also, I couldn’t do the outfit.

“Eddie looks good in purple, and I look good in purple. In red and green, I look like one of Santa’s elves. There was just a lot of vanity involved in the production. It wasn’t gonna happen.”

The latest big-screen take on Batman arrived last week (March 4) with the Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz-starring The Batman. In a four-star review, NME said: “Director Matt Reeves has mixed up gritty mob drama with film-noir detective thriller – and thanks to Paul Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too. Most of the time it comes off brilliantly.”

Meanwhile, the new movie’s post-credits scene features a Riddler-related teaser. If you decide to stay beyond the credits, you’ll be greeted with the words “Good Bye” and the Riddler’s (played by Paul Dano) famed green question mark logo. A URL also appears on screen that, once visited, presents three questions from the Riddler himself.