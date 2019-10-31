Eddie Murphy hints at his retirement from movies

He could be favouring stand-up over the big screen

Eddie Murphy has hinted that he’s set to retire from movies.

The actor, who is currently starring in Netflix movie Dolemite Is My Name, says that the end of his career is on the horizon.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Murphy says that he feels most comfortable on stage performing stand up comedy, and that it won’t be long before he gives up acting.

“Once I get back on stage, I kind of feel like that’s what I was born to do more than anything,” he said. “When I get back on the stage, I can’t imagine wanting to do movies again.”

Murphy is set to appear in a sequel to 1988 comedy Coming To America and the new Beverly Hills Cop 4, but will be focusing firmly on his stand-up comedy once the films are done.

Reflecting on ageing and being a movie star, Murphy said: “Being an old dude in the movies? That’s not it.

“Let them watch me get old, get all old looking. Like: ‘you see Eddie’s new movie? He looks terrible.’”

In an NME review of Dolemite Is My Name, Ella Kemp called the Netflix film an “entertaining but predictable biopic”, adding: “Not so dissimilar to The Disaster Artist, albeit with objectively more urgent and technically accomplished source material to nod to, Dolemite Is My Name lifts the curtain on one of Hollywood’s lesser-known icons. It also has a motherfuckin’ good time while doing so.”