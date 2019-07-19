Eddie Murphy is planning a return to stand-up comedy

"I'm going to do it again. Everything just has to be right."

Eddie Murphy has said he’s considering a return to stand-up comedy, after years away from live performances.

The comedy icon revealed he was plotting his return in a new clip from Netflix’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee – which sees him hanging out with Jerry Seinfeld.

“You know that you not doing stand-up drives people crazy. You know that, right?” Seinfeld tells Murphy in a new clip.

Teasing his return to stand-up, Murphy explains: “I’m going to do it again. Everything just has to be right. You have to get up there and start working out.”

While Murphy hasn’t performed a full stand-up set in years, he’s widely considered to be one of the greatest to ever do it. His 1987 live movie, Eddie Murphy: Raw, remains the #1 stand-up film of all time at the box office, after making $50.5 million.

His next big project will be the anticipated Coming To America sequel.

The 1988 comedy film saw Murphy play Prince Akeem, a prince from the fictional country Zamunda who visits the US to find a woman he can marry. Also starring the likes of Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones, Coming To America was a huge hit at the box office – grossing $288 million (£224 million) worldwide.

After news of a sequel first broke back in April 2017, it was confirmed earlier this year that Murphy will reprise his role as Akeem for the as-yet-untitled sequel. Akeem will travel back to the US in the upcoming movie to meet his long-lost son, where he intends to inform him that he is heir to the throne in Zamunda.

Production will begin later this year.