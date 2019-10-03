Eddie Murphy planning to make ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ after ‘Coming To America’ sequel

'Beverly Hills Cop 3' was released in 1994

Eddie Murphy has confirmed he is planning to make Beverly Hills Cop 4 once work on Coming To America 2 is complete.

The franchise began in 1984, with the third film released in 1994. Murphy plays Axel Foley, a Detroit cop who, in the original film, travelled to California to hunt down his friend’s murderer.

In an interview with Collider, the actor said Beverly Hills Cop 4 would happen. “Yeah, that’s what we’re doing after Coming To America 2,” he said. “We’re doing Beverly Hills Cop and then the plan is to get back on stage and do stand-up.

“That’s what I’ll be doing mostly is stand-up. These movies and Saturday Night Live [Murphy will guest host in December], it’s kind of like… I’m looking at it as a bookend. If I decided I wanted to stay on the couch forever, I ended it on a funny note.”

In January 2015, Murphy had denied he was planning to begin work on a fourth film in the franchise. “I’m not doing a Beverly Hills Cop [film] unless they have a really incredible script,” he said at the time. “I’ve read a couple things that look like they can make some paper. But I’m not doing a shitty movie just to make some paper. The shit got to be right.”

Meanwhile, work on Coming To America 2 was officially confirmed in January 2019 after years of speculation. Murphy will reprise his role of Prince Akeem – now King – in the film, while Arsenio Hall will return as his right-hand man Semmi. Other returning stars include James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and, reportedly, Louie Anderson.

Coming To America 2 is set for release on December 18, 2020.