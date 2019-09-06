Eddie Murphy plans to return to live stand-up comedy in 2020

The comedian and actor is plotting a comeback over the next few months

Eddie Murphy has announced his intention to do a live stand-up tour in 2020.

The actor and comedian has returned to action in recent months following time away from the public eye by announcing a host of projects, including the forthcoming sequel to Coming To America and a guest-hosting gig on Saturday Night Live later this year.

After telling Jerry Seinfeld on a July episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee that he was contemplating a return to the stand-up circuit, Murphy has now confirmed that he will be doing live comedy gigs next year.

Speaking on the Netflix podcast Present Company with Krista Smith, Murphy told the host: “Next year I am going to tour, do some stand-up.”

Details of any tour dates have yet to be announced. However, Murphy has reportedly been in talks with Netflix to make stand-up specials for the streaming service.

Murphy is considered as one of the greatest stand-up comics, and certainly one of the most successful. His 1987 live film, Eddie Murphy: Raw, remains the number one stand-up film of all time at the US box office after making $50.5 million.

Murphy will next star as filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Name, which will hit Netflix next month.