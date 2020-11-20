Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ release date confirmed

Eddie Murphy’s highly anticipated Coming To America sequel has been given an official release date.

Amazon Studios confirmed today (November 20) that it has acquired the worldwide rights to Coming 2 America from Paramount Pictures.

Originally set to arrive on August 7, the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 comedy will now launch worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.”

Besides Murphy and Hall, other cast favourites set to make a return include James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), Shari Headley (Queen Lisa), John Amos (Cleo McDowell), Louie Anderson (Maurice) and the motley barbershop crew.

Newcomers joining the star-studded ensemble are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

“Coming To America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favourite.”

Producer Kevin Misher added: “What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and Coming 2 America to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come.”

It was revealed last year that Netflix had signed a licensing deal with Paramount Pictures to make a Beverly Hills Cop sequel.

Starring Eddie Murphy as Detroit police detective Axel Foley, the Beverly Hills Cop franchise began in 1984, with the third and final movie released in 1994.

Murphy will reprise his role as Detective Foley and Jerry Bruckheimer is back as producer.