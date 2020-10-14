Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ set to arrive on Amazon Prime in December

Eddie Murphy’s anticipated Coming To America sequel is reportedly set to arrive on Amazon Prime in time for Christmas, after the streaming giant coughed up $125 million.

That’s according to Variety, who report that the sequel to the iconic 1988 comedy will head straight to the on-demand service on December 18th after it was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was originally set to arrive on August 7th, but Amazon are reportedly ironing out the finer details of the deal with Paramount – who were originally set to distribute the anticipated sequel.

Paramount has already sold several films to streams already this year, including Trial Of The Chicago 7 and Lovebirds to Netflix and Without Remorse to Amazon.

The original Coming To America was directed by John Landis and saw Murphy star as the African prince Akeem – who travelled to New York City in an attempt to escape an arranged marriage. The comedy grossed nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office.

The sequel reportedly sees Akeem preparing to become king of the fictional country of Zamunda when he discovers he has a secret son in America — a street-smart New Yorker named Lavelle.

In order to honour the former king’s dying wish for his grandson to become crown prince, Akeem and close friend Semmi (Arsenio Hall) return to America once more.

As well as Murphy and Hall, the sequel will see James Earl Jones reprising his role as Akeem’s father, King Jaffe Joffer.

NME has contacted Amazon Studios for comment.