Edgar Wright shares 100 favourite comedy films to weather the lockdown

Edgar Wright has collated a list of his favourite comedies for the movie-based social network Letterboxd, to help fans stay entertained in times of social distancing.

The filmmaker, who directed the Cornetto trilogy as well as Baby Driver, released a chronological list spanning everything from Charlie Chaplin to The Lonely Island.

“To get you through these tough times, please enjoy a generous helping of some of my favourite screen comedies that I’ve enjoyed over the years,” Wright said in a statement he wrote alongside the list.

Advertisement

“I could easily do another 100 so don’t say ‘Where’s so and so?’ Just sit back and enjoy the movies. Let us know below, which ones you raise a smile. (NB: No, I’m not so immodest to put my own on here. x)”

The list is ranked in chronological order, and choice picks include Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Heathers, Superbad, The Trip, Mistress America and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Yesterday (March 23), Boris Johnson announced a three-week lockdown across the UK to prevent a further spread, limiting exercise to once per day, and outdoor activities to shopping for essential food and medicine only.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected the film, TV and music industries greatly, delaying movie and album releases and postponing production and gigs in order to limit any further spread.

Wright’s next film, Last Night in Soho, is due for release on 18 September 2020. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith and more.