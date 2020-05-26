Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ delayed to 2021

Edgar Wright has confirmed his new film Last Night in Soho has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film was due for release this coming September, but the director explained it was “not quite finished yet”.

“Haunted by someone else’s past, but we’ll see you in the future…” Wright began in a tweet, including a new still from the film.

Advertisement

“It’s true, #LastNightInSoho is not quite finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I’m excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021.”

Haunted by someone else’s past, but we’ll see you in the future… It’s true, #LastNightInSoho is not quite finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I'm excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021. @LastNightInSoho @FocusFeatures @universaluk pic.twitter.com/zmPnAZICkb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 26, 2020

The psychological thriller follows a young girl in 1960s London who meets her idol, a singer – and things unravel.

Last Night in Soho stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, and Matt Smith. The film was co-written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917).

Edgar Wright has already lined up his next project, a sci-fi adaptation of the recently released novel Set My Heart To Five. The story takes place “in an all-too human 2054” and focuses on an android named Jared, working as a dentist, who learns about love via 80s and 90s movies.

The filmmaker recently shared a list of 100 of his favourite comedies with social media platform Letterboxd, in order to help fans weather lockdown.

Advertisement

“I could easily do another 100 so don’t say ‘Where’s so and so?’ Just sit back and enjoy the movies,” he said. “Let us know below, which ones you raise a smile. (NB: No, I’m not so immodest to put my own on here. x)”

Last Night in Soho will now be released in cinemas on April 23, 2021.