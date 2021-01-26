Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night In Soho’ delayed to October

Edgar Wright’s new film Last Night in Soho has been delayed again, now to October, Variety reports.

The psychological thriller was originally due for release in September 2020, and was then rescheduled for April 2021. The release is now provisionally set for October of this year.

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) stars in the film as the lead character, a young girl in 1960s London who meets her idol, a singer, before things unravel.

The new film will also star Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith in supporting roles, and was co-written by 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Speaking to NME about the film last year, Anya Taylor-Joy said: “It’s got the choreography that he’s known for, but I think people will be surprised and impressed with what he’s come up with.”

Wright, who also directed Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver, has already found his next project after Last Night in Soho, as he will be adapting the recently released sci-fi novel Set My Heart to Five.

The story takes place “in an all-too-human 2054”, and follows an android named Jared, who works as a dentist and learns about love through films from the 80s and 90s.

Last Night in Soho is tentatively scheduled to be released on October 22, 2021. There is no word yet on whether the film will be delayed again in light of current cinema closures.