Edgar Wright’s ‘The Sparks Brothers’ documentary to be released in North America in June

Edgar Wright’s documentary on pop-rock duo Sparks will be released in US and Canadian cinemas later this year.

The Sparks Brothers takes a deep dive into the careers of Ron and Russell Mael over five decades, complete with an archive of TV and concert clips. A string of musical guests were interviewed for the documentary, including Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols, Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos and Flea from Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

The Sparks Brothers premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Now, Wright has confirmed on social media that the film will arrive in North American theatres on June 18.

Advertisement

A UK release date is yet to be confirmed, however, Wright did suggest on Instagram that more international release dates would be revealed soon.

The documentary was given a four-star review by NME, which praised its “loving dissection” of the Mael brothers’ extensive history.

“At 140 minutes, and with a cast-list of more than 80, you could almost argue that The Sparks Brothers is too exhaustive – but for a band whose fans are as committed as Sparks’, there’s unlikely to be too many complaints. Still, less is often more when it comes to moviemaking,” the review read.