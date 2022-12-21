Edie Falco thought ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ had been released years ago and it flopped

Edie Falco has admitted she thought Avatar: The Way Of Water had already been released and that “it didn’t do very well”.

The actor, who plays General Frances Ardmore in James Cameron’s sequel, said she shot her scenes for the film four years ago during an interview on The View.

“I saw the first [Avatar] when it was out,” Falco said. “The second Avatar I shot four years ago. I’ve been busy and doing stuff. Somebody mentioned Avatar and I thought, ‘Oh I guess it came out and it didn’t do very well because I didn’t hear anything about it.’ It happens!”

She added: “Then somebody recently said, ‘Oh Avatar’s coming out,’ and I said, ‘Oh, it hasn’t come out yet?’ I will never work again because I said that.”

Avatar: The Way Of Water has grossed over $500million globally since it was released last week, according to Deadline. The film’s opening weekend box office numbers, however, fell below expectations, bringing in $435million from a predicted $525million.

A third Avatar film was filmed back-to-back with the sequel, which is slated to be released on December 20, 2024.

Two further sequels are planned beyond the third installment for 2026 and 2028 respectively, although these are dependent on whether the initial sequels are a success. Cameron has also said he might not direct the fourth entry.

In a four-star review of Avatar: The Way Of Water, NME wrote: “Bigger, bolder and definitely better than the original, Avatar: The Way Of Water pushes the technical boundaries of cinema without feeling like a science experiment.

“It really does need to be seen on the biggest screen possible through a pair of awkward 3D glasses. Unlike its predecessor though, you won’t forget this experience in a hurry.”