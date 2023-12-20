Edward’s house from ‘Twilight’ is getting a LEGO set

The Cullen house from Twilight is getting its own LEGO set.

The hugely popular movie franchise, based on the novel series by Stephanie Meyer, features Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen, a mysterious and intense vampire.

When protagonist Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) goes to visit Edward’s family home, he finds that they live in a modern house hidden in the forests of Pacific Northwest town, Forks.

The house, iconic for its sleek glass windows, modern architectural design and picturesque location, is actually located in Portland, Oregon. It was designed by Jeff Kovel and was first sold to Nike director, John Hoke, for $2.5million.

Just in time for Christmas! The results of the First 2023 Review are here! New LEGO Ideas sets have been approved for production! ❤ Check them out on the LEGO Ideas blog ➡ https://t.co/0kF3B0kVZi pic.twitter.com/uIRWJTxWl5 — LEGO® IDEAS (@LEGOIdeas) December 19, 2023

Now, fans of the franchise can build and show off their own miniature version of the 4,896 square feet house, as LEGO are set to release their own Cullen house kit.

This comes as part of a project run by the LEGO Review Board, where fans are able to submit their own ideas for an official review by the LEGO team if they reach 10,000 supporters.

LEGO Ideas Community Activation Manager, Hasan Jensen, and LEGO Ideas Marketing Manager Michelle Ta confirmed that the Cullen house is one of two brand new ideas now “in development”.

Jensen shared: “[This set] will bring back lots of amazingly fond memories for all of you. For us, it’s a super exciting new collaboration. It’s of course the Twilight Cullen House.”

The set, which was designed by Nick Micheels. will also include a wolf, to reflect the other key character in the famous love triangle, a werewolf named Jacob Black, portrayed by Taylor Lautner. It also comes with four miniature figures of other characters, and other key parts of the Cullen house environment.

On developing the design Micheel shared: “I thought of scenes from the movies and knew I needed the staircase with room for the graduation caps, a piano, Edward’s room, the kitchen, and the library, so a lot of the design effort went into deciding how I could creatively squeeze all of those scenes into a much smaller blueprint.”

The Twilight set isn’t officially in production yet, and its release is still yet to be confirmed.