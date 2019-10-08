Edward Norton calls Marvel “cheap” for scrapping his ‘Hulk’ sequel

The studio put out a statement saying they needed "an actor who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit" of the rest of the cast

Edward Norton has called Marvel’s statement about scrapping his Hulk sequel “cheap”.

The actor starred as Bruce Banner in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. The film gained a 67 percent rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Norton planned to be involved in two Hulk movies. However, a second film involving him was never put into production by Marvel. “I laid out a two film thing,” he told the New York Times. “The origin and then the idea of Hulk as the conscious dreamer, the guy who can handle the trip.”

The star said the studio had said that was what they wanted but later went back on their word. He went on to explain that, while he got on great with Marvel president Kevin Feige, he found the statement he put out about Norton “cheap”. Feige’s statement read: “We have made the decision to not bring Ed Norton back to portray the title role of Bruce Banner in The Avengers.

“Our decision is definitely not one based on monetary factors, but instead rooted in the need for an actor who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit of our other talented cast members.”

Norton called the missive “brand defensiveness or something”. “Ultimately, they weren’t going for long, dark, and serious,” he said. “But it doesn’t matter. We had positive discussions about going on with the films, and we looked at the amount of time that would’ve taken, and I wasn’t going to do that. I honestly would’ve wanted more money than they’d have wanted to pay me.”

The actor added money wasn’t his motivation behind wanting to do another Hulk movie and acknowledged that Feige had done “probably one of the best executions of a business plan in the history of the entertainment industry”.

In 2011, Norton hit out at Marvel for freezing him out of future Hulk projects, calling the studio “low and dishonest”.

Meanwhile, a new Thom Yorke song is set to feature in Norton’s upcoming movie Motherless Brooklyn. The film is set for release in cinemas on November 22 and will include “an old-world melancholy ballad” penned by the Radiohead frontman.