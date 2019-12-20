Edward Norton, Danny DeVito and more call out Hollywood for ignoring actors with disabilities

A host of high profile actors, including Danny DeVito and Edward Norton, have signed an open letter calling out Hollywood for ignoring actors with disabilities.

Published through the Ruderman Family Foundation, DeVito and Norton have co-signed the statement, which also includes Jason Alexander, Mark Ruffalo, RJ Mitte and more.

“The entertainment industry has made strides in prioritising diversity,” the letter begins. “At the 2019 Academy Awards, diversity and related topics such as race, immigration, and sexual orientation were explicitly mentioned on stage 38 times. We applaud the industry for elevating these issues to the world’s largest and most glamorous stage.

“But in the history of the Academy Awards, among the 61 Oscar nominees and 27 winners playing characters with a disability, only two were authentically portrayed by an actor with disability.”

The letter goes on to point out that, while many films and TV shows include characters with disabilities, few of them hire actors with disabilities to carry out the roles – or indeed, roles for characters without disabilities.

“While many beloved characters have a disability, opportunities for actors with disabilities are virtually non-existent,” the statement reads. “In fact, research shows that 95 per cent of top show characters with disabilities on TV are played by actors without disabilities. Yet it is still the norm for able-bodied actors to play characters with disabilities.

“Hollywood recognises that it can’t ignore diversity, but still ignores that disability is part of that diversity.” Read the full letter here.

