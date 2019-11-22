Edward Norton saved Leonardo DiCaprio’s life on a diving trip

"He’s chasing these things, he’s going to run out of air"

Edward Norton has recalled the time he saved Leonardo DiCaprio’s life on a diving trip.

The pair were on an expedition together in the Galapagos Islands when, as Norton recalls, DiCaprio dove off to chase a pack of eagle rays without enough oxygen in his tank.

The director told the story while appearing on The Jonathan Ross show, saying there was “some truth” to the story that he saved DiCaprio’s life, adding: “It has been pumped up a bit more than it deserves.”

“We were in the Galapagos Islands,” Norton went on. “We were scuba diving with Sylvia Earle, the great oceanographer. I’ve known Leo a long time and he loses his mind around animals. He really has a childlike passion for them. This flight of 100 spotted eagle rays went by below us and I saw the look on his face.”

Norton continued: “I saw him charging off with this camera that he had and I have been diving since I was 16 years old. I reflectively looked at my watch and was like, ‘We’re very close to the end.’

“I saw him going off and down and I knew that wasn’t a good thing, so I followed him because I thought to myself, ‘He’s chasing these things, he’s going to run out of air’ — and he did.”

