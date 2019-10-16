The actor previously called Marvel "cheap" for scrapping the sequel

Edward Norton has described the details of his planned Hulk sequel that Marvel ended up scrapping.

The actor recently called Marvel “cheap” for deciding to bin the film.

Norton has now revealed more details on the script that he put forward for a second Hulk movie in an interview with Total Film.

“The Hulk was… I felt sad that what [director] Louis [Leterrier] and I set out to do, in terms of taking more of a Chris Nolan approach to making something that was a little more dark and serious, they ended up sort of neutering,” Norton said.

“I wanted to make a big CGI movie and learn and see stuff,” he expanded. “I grew up on the Hulk, I loved it. And actually people really liked the movie. You know, kids love the movie.

“It’s another one of those things: the amount of noise that people whip up around it. It’s so silly. I couldn’t be more happy to have been part of that whole tradition.”

Concluding, Norton likens his plans for the film to another iconic one-two, saying: “The script I wrote for them had a two-part almost Batman [Begins]/Dark Knight kind of vision.”

It’s not the first time Norton has been in conflict with Marvel. In 2011, he hit out at Marvel for freezing him out of future Hulk projects, calling them “low and dishonest”.

Norton is set to star in new film Motherless Brooklyn, in cinemas next month. A new Thom Yorke song is set to feature in the film, described as “an old-world melancholy ballad”.