Elijah Wood gives verdict on plans for new ‘Lord Of The Rings’ movies

Elijah Wood has shared his thoughts on the recent news that there are more Lord Of The Rings films in the works.

Back in February, it was announced that Warner Bros and New Line had signed a deal to make “multiple” new movies based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s books.

The films will be developed through New Line Cinema, which produced the original Peter Jackson-directed trilogy between 2001 and 2003.

Wood – who portrayed Frodo Baggins in those three titles – gave his verdict on the plans to bring LOTR back to the big screen during a recent interview with GQ (via Entertainment Weekly).

“I’m fascinated and I’m excited. I hope it’s good,” the actor told the publication. “I’m surprised — I don’t know why I’m surprised because of course there would be more movies.”

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav previously talked about his desire to create new content based on popular franchises owned by the studio, including Harry Potter and Lord Of The Rings.

Wood later added: “Obviously at the core of that is a desire to make a lot of money. It’s not that a bunch of executives are like, ‘Let’s make really awesome art’. And, again, not begrudging anybody because, of course, it is commerce. But great art can come from commerce. So those two things are not mutually exclusive.”