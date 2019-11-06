Elijah Wood says he wants to remake ‘A Nightmare On Elm Street’

"We’ve been in touch with the rights holders many times"

Elijah Wood has confirmed that he’s keen to helm a remake of the A Nightmare On Elm Street franchise with his production company SpectreVision.

Asked by ComingSoon.net to list their five ‘dream’ horror films to produce, Wood and his business partner Daniel Noah said that they’ve long been fantasising about their “specific take” on the franchise, which was last revived with 2010’s poorly received reboot.

“We’ve made no secret. We’ve been in touch with the rights holders many times,” said Noah. “It’s a real dream project for us to have a chance to make a film in that franchise.”

Wood added: “It definitely has that aspect of pie in the sky, of getting to play in a certain sandbox, you know? It’s a universe and a character and an idea that would be a fun sandbox to play in. It’s trying to do something different.

“With a lot of these classic horror films that have seen so many sequels, eventually it sort of plays itself out a little bit,” added Wood.

“It’s also interesting to think about what could we do with a franchise like that which reinvents itself or creates something that is playing with the tone and key of the franchise, but is doing it differently or taking it in a slightly new direction. It’s a fun way to think about those things.”

Noah continued: “When you’re just repeating the same formula, it’s kind of diminishing returns. They already did that well, is our point of view. That’s been handled. What are other avenues, what are other neighborhoods in this world that can be used or investigated?”

Noah and Wood’s company SpectreVision was founded in 2010 with a focus on horror. Their credits include 2014’s hugely acclaimed Iranian vampire movie A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, and last year’s well-received Nicolas Cage-starring Mandy.

Their latest film, Daniel Isn’t Real is released in December, and stars Miles Robbins and Patrick Schwarzenegger.