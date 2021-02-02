Elizabeth Chambers releases full statement on ex-husband Armie Hammer controversy

Elizabeth Chambers has addressed the abuse allegations levelled at her ex-husband Armie Hammer in a full statement.

The US TV host wrote on Instagram that she is “shocked, heartbroken, and devastated” by the accusations, of which Hammer is claimed to have branded one victim with a knife and to have told another that he wanted to eat her rib. Hammer has denied the allegations.

Now Chambers, who built her career as a host on Today, has posted a statement in which she offers her support to “any victim of assault or abuse”.

She wrote: “I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realise how much I didn’t know.

“I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.

“I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time.”

Chambers ended her message with thanks to her followers for love, support and respect “as we find ways to move forward”.

Last month, Chambers responded to a report on Instagram from Just Jared about Bones & All, the new film from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and star Timothée Chalamet. Hammer starred opposite Chalamet in Guadagnino’s 2017 movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie centres around a woman “on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she’s never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.”

Responding to the similarities between the film’s plot and the desires allegedly expressed by Hammer in the messages he allegedly sent and is accused of sending, Chambers wrote: “No. Words.”

Meanwhile, Hammer has dropped out of his role in Lionsgate comedy Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez, and is now also leaving upcoming Godfather miniseries The Offer with Paramount.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer said of his decision to exit Shotgun Wedding in January. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.”