Elizabeth Olsen addresses Wanda’s future in the MCU after ‘Doctor Strange’

Elizabeth Olsen has discussed her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

In the film, Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch appears to sacrifice herself to destroy the Darkhold throughout the multiverse, burying herself in the ruins of Mount Wundagore with the evil text.

Olsen, who plays Wanda, has since teased however this won’t be the end of the character.

Advertisement

“I sign extensions every time they want me to do a movie,” Olsen told Collider. “I just a signed a very short one at the beginning, so everything’s constantly just, it’s always adjusting for me. No. I don’t think of this either as the end.”

She added: “I don’t know in what capacity I’ll be back. I don’t know how to do it without, I don’t want spoilers.”

Marvel’s next few projects include Disney+ series Ms. Marvel on June 8, Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder on July 8 and Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on November 11.

Olsen recently made a surprise cameo in a skit on Saturday Night Live, where she joined Doctor Strange co-star Benedict Cumberbatch. You can check it out below.

Advertisement

The skit, titled ‘The Understudy’, sees SNL regular Chloe Fineman showcase her ability to impersonate other cast members – including Olsen.

In a three-star review of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, NME wrote: “Somehow, Sam Raimi – with strong, grounded turns from Cumberbatch and Olsen – just about keeps the film from running too far off the rails.

“There’s a thin line between fan-service and… Space Jam 2. Though Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is a franchise eating itself, it’s a meta-meal that’s mostly fun, scary, visually bombastic and mad. Really mad.”