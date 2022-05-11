Elizabeth Olsen got “frustrated” giving up roles over MCU commitment

Elizabeth Olsen has said she got “frustrated” with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after losing roles she was more interested in.

The actor, currently playing Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, opened up about her commitment to Marvel saying it made her sacrifice other roles.

“It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member,” Olsen told The New York Times. “And this is me being the most honest.”

“I started to feel frustrated,” she continued. “I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it.”

Olsen pointed out Yorgos Lanthimos’ film The Lobster in particular, saying it was a “heartbreak” to lose the role as she was in a contract for Marvel at the time.

Elsewhere, Olsen recently hit back at criticism which calls Marvel films “a lesser type of art”.

“I’m not saying we’re making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me,” she told The Independent.

“These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators – I feel diminishing them with that kind of criticism takes away from all the people who do award-winning films that also work on these projects.”