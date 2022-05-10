Elizabeth Olsen shuns criticism of Marvel movies as a “lesser type of art”

Elizabeth Olsen has hit back at criticism of Marvel movies that has labelled them “a lesser type of art”.

The actor, who is currently starring in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, shared her frustration at comments made by filmmakers and audiences that criticised the MCU.

“I’m not saying we’re making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me,” she told The Independent.

“These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators — I feel diminishing them with that kind of criticism takes away from all the people who do award-winning films that also work on these projects.”

Olsen continued: “From an actor’s point of view, whatever, I get it; I totally understand that there’s a different kind of performance that’s happening. But I do think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people. That’s where I get a little feisty about that.”

In a three-star review of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, NME wrote: “Somehow, Sam Raimi – with strong, grounded turns from Cumberbatch and Olsen – just about keeps the film from running too far off the rails.

“There’s a thin line between fan-service and… Space Jam 2. Though Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is a franchise eating itself, it’s a meta-meal that’s mostly fun, scary, visually bombastic and mad. Really mad.”

Meanwhile, Olsen recently said that she thinks Wanda will return in future MCU projects.