Elizabeth Warren says The Rock would be in her dream blunt rotation

Senator Elizabeth Warren has claimed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be in her dream blunt rotation.

The Democrat politician was speaking to the Pod Save America podcast on the subject of the legalisation of marijuana, a policy that the Massachusetts representative supports.

Host Jon Favreau – the former Barack Obama speechwriter, rather than the Elf and Iron Man director – then took Warren by surprise by asking her who would be in her dream blunt rotation.

“For those who aren’t familiar,” Favreau offered by way of explanation, “a dream blunt rotation is a group of people you’d hypothetically like to smoke week with, because they’d be a really fun time.”

“Oh OK, hypothetically,” replied Warren. “So, all I’m really telling you, this has nothing to do with weed. This is just, ‘Who do you think is fun? These are the people you’d go get pedicures with’.”

Favreau then presented her with a list of contenders, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and The Rock.

“Oh The Rock!” she immediately snapped back. “Oh, I’m stopping there. I’m just doing The Rock four times.”

The host continued with his list of suggestions, naming Snoop Dogg, Nancy Pelosi and Taylor Swift. “I’m still with The Rock,” Warren concluded.

Warren has been a Senator representing Massachusetts since 2013 and in 2019 ran for the presidency, and was briefly considered a frontrunner, but ultimately withdrew after a poor Super Tuesday in March 2020.

She has regularly espoused the benefits of the legalisation of cannabis, arguing that it would “give us an opportunity to begin to repair the damage caused by our current criminal justice system.”

Warren’s interactions with The Rock are in contrast to those with his near-namesake Kid Rock. Back in 2017, Warren urged all of her supporters not to take Kid Rock’s campaign to run for the US Senate lightly.

“Well, maybe this is all a joke – but we all thought Donald Trump was joking when he rode down the escalator at Trump Tower and announced his campaign, too,” she warned. It would later transpire that Kid Rock’s ‘campaign’ was a hoax designed to raise publicity for his upcoming tour.