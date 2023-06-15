Elliot Page alleges unsafe stunts, misogyny and queerphobia on set of ‘Flatliners’ reboot

Elliot Page has detailed his experience filming the reboot of Flatliners, describing it as “a true mess”.

The Umbrella Academy star – who appeared in the 2017 remake of the ’90s psychological horror thriller – has alleged in his new memoir Pageboy (via Entertainment Weekly) that there were unsafe stunts, racism, misogyny and queerphobia on the set.

He first detailed a scene in which he and co-star Kiersey Clemons found themselves performing a stunt without adequate safety measures.

“We were getting ready for a car stunt when Kiersey and I realised that everyone had a built-in thick seat belt, except for us,” Page wrote. “No restraints, a basic safety measure of the carefully orchestrated, expensive, and elaborate stunt that hadn’t been thought through… We looked to the various stunt crew members strapping the others in, perplexed, questioning why we weren’t being secured for the scene. ‘Why does everyone else have a safety belt but not us?’ we’d inquired.”

Page recalled how stunt coordinators allegedly told him that he’d be “fine”. After the first take, he and Clemons were left shaken after flailing around in the vehicle with no control. He then detailed how a pedestrian car drove onto the closed set, causing their driver to slam on the brakes.

“Luckily, everyone was fine, but I think back to how reckless and dangerous that was,” Page wrote. “How Kiersey and I were treated with such flippancy and disrespect. Regardless of a stranger’s car making it onto the closed set of a car chase, what if something just… went wrong?”

Page went on to admit that “in retrospect, I should have known the shoot was going to be a shit show. Within our first week, someone approached Kiersey on set, sitting in her chair between takes, you only have this part because you’re Black, you know, he said to her”.