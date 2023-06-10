Elliot Page once went on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio and his mum

Elliot Page has revealed that he once went on a double date with Leonardo DiCaprio and his mum.

The Inception co-stars worked together on Christopher Nolan’s 2010 thriller, and Page recalled in a new interview how DiCaprio set Page up with a friend of his.

In his new memoir Pageboy, released this week, the Juno actor discussed how he tried dating men even though he knew he wanted to be with women in order to try and “be the person so many wanted me to be”.

“Like in high school, I’d wanted to convince myself it was possible, that I could enjoy it or at least tolerate it,” he wrote.

Page added that he formed a “lovely connection” with a friend of DiCaprio’s called Pete after he visited the Inception set. “When I saw Leo next, I told him I liked his friend, to which he responded that his friend liked me, too,” he wrote.

Pete, Page, DiCaprio and his mother then all went on a date together to Universal Studios, as Page recalled: “For our first date, we went to Universal Studios with Leo and his mother. Peter and I sat close on the rides, our thighs just touching.”

Though Page’s mother was “over the moon” that he was dating a man, the relationship didn’t last long as the actor revealed.

Elsewhere in Pageboy, Page revealed that he “got sick” on the set of Inception due to stress.

Page appeared in the film as Ariadne in the hit film alongside DiCaprio, Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy.

In the memoir, Page revealed that he came down with a case of shingles, which “popped out of my spine” while filming. Page said he thought this was because of the stress caused by being part of “a cast full of cis men”.

He explained: “Despite everyone being delightful to work with, I felt out of place… I did not understand the role I found myself in. For the first two weeks of the film, I joked I would be recast with Keira Knightley, and rightfully so.”

Elsewhere in their new memoir, Page opened up about a past romance with Kate Mara. Page revealed the relationship happened “right after” they came out as gay in 2014. In 2020, Page later came out as a trans man.